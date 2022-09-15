Brickbat: If You Don’t Have Anything Nice to Say

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has warned "hecklers" who bother government officials they could have their biometric identity cards and passports frozen, which would block them from accessing their bank accounts or traveling aboard, among other penalties. The government has recently charged former Prime Minister Imran Khan under anti-terror legislation, and Khan's supporters reportedly jeered a government official when they saw him in a restaurant.

