The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

DeSantis Sends 2 Planeloads of Illegal Immigrants to Obama’s Doorstep – Democrats Furious

September 15, 2022   |   Tags:

Democrats vented outrage Wednesday after illegal immigrants showed up on Martha’s Vineyard, the elite island off the Massachusetts coast where former President Barack Obama has a swanky summer estate. The […] The post DeSantis Sends 2 Planeloads of Illegal Immigrants to Obama's Doorstep - Democrats Furious appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x