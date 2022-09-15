The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mandela Barnes Rules Out ‘Even Encouraging New Pipeline Construction’

September 15, 2022   |   Tags:

Mandela Barnes, the Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate, told climate activists  in 2019 that he opposes any "new pipeline construction," including the expansion of northern Wisconsin’s primary oil and gas line, because "if the infrastructure is there, then people are going to use it." The post EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mandela Barnes Rules Out ‘Even Encouraging New Pipeline Construction’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x