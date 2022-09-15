Government Documents Prove Bill Gates Is Primary Funder Of UK Medicine Regulator Despite Owning Major Shares In Pfizer & BioNTech
September 15, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYWell, now, it’s clearly no longer a conspiracy theory, is it? When government documents affirm what we’ve been saying about this alignment of evil people like Bill Gates with Big Pharma giant Pfizer and BioNTech, then it is not longer a theory. It is an actual conspiracy fact, as now documents affirm that not only …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments