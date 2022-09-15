Over 100 Migrants Dropped Off Outside Kamala Harris' DC Home

Over 100 illegal migrants who were picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas were dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC on Thursday.

The group was sent to DC by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and includes migrants from Venezuela, Columbia, Uruguay and Mexico.

A representative from NGO 'Sanctuary DMV' appeared on scene and told the migrants that they would be going to a local church.

"We’ve already set up a church and a location — a safe location for them to tell us where they need to go next, where they have relatives," said representative Carla Bustillos. "I was surprised to see [the press] here before we could get here. So the press knew the location before we did, some of the volunteers… it’s very frustrating."

Abbott has argued that Texas border towns are overwhelmed with migrants, and that those in DC, New York and other Democratic 'sanctuary cities' should face the realities of the border crisis.

Last week, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency after busloads of migrants began to overwhelm the nation's capital.

According to Ranae Eze, press secretary for Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, Bowser is a hypocrite.

"In a city with a population over 700,000, she’s claiming an emergency for just over 7,900 migrants being bused into her sanctuary city," Eze told the Epoch Times. "That’s barely 1 percent of the population of Washington, D.C. The true emergency is on our nation’s southern border—not in our nation’s capital—where small Texas border towns are overrun and overwhelmed by hundreds of migrants every single day as the Biden Administration dumps them in their communities.

"Instead of fearmongering and complaining about a few thousand migrants in her sanctuary city, Mayor Bowser should call on President Biden to do his job and secure the border—something the President continues failing to do. Governor Abbott’s invitation is still open for Mayor Bowser to visit the border and see the actual crisis firsthand."

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shipped two planes full of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, where residents are freaking out.