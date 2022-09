Royal Guard Member Collapses Next to Queen’s Coffin – Live Video Feed Cut

September 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A member of the ceremonial royal guard standing guard by the casket of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II collapsed early Thursday. The late queen, whose 70-year-reign made her the only monarch […] The post Royal Guard Member Collapses Next to Queen's Coffin - Live Video Feed Cut appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...