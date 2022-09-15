The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Soros-Backed Arizona DA Candidate Partners With Abortion Clinics That Sold Fetal Organs

September 15, 2022   |   Tags:

A George Soros-backed candidate for district attorney in Arizona partnered with abortion providers who may have skirted federal law to sell fetal organs for profit and joked about late-term abortions. The post Soros-Backed Arizona DA Candidate Partners With Abortion Clinics That Sold Fetal Organs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x