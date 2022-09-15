The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tax-Happy Congresswoman Penalized for Tax Delinquency

September 15, 2022   |   Tags:

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Ohio), who faces a tough reelection contest in November, has voted for tax increases throughout her four-decade run in Congress but failed to pay property taxes on time on 13 occasions, according to records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Tax-Happy Congresswoman Penalized for Tax Delinquency appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x