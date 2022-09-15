Tax-Happy Congresswoman Penalized for Tax Delinquency

September 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Ohio), who faces a tough reelection contest in November, has voted for tax increases throughout her four-decade run in Congress but failed to pay property taxes on time on 13 occasions, according to records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Tax-Happy Congresswoman Penalized for Tax Delinquency appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...