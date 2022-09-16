The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Abbott and DeSantis Play Chess While Biden Stumbles With Chinese Checkers

Governor Abbott of Texas and Governor DeSantis of Florida have simultaneously pulled off a quick Checkmate on Biden and the hypocritical Republicans. It was a beautiful move and caught the Dems completely off-guard. Their action has done what nobody could do to this point, which gets the media to cover the Border Crisis. To this […]


