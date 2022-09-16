The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Americans Are Increasingly Turning To Credit Card Debt & Short-Term Loans As The Cost Of Living Becomes Extremely Painful

September 16, 2022   |   Tags: ,
The “American Dream” is not as affordable as it once was.  In fact, tens of millions of Americans are having a really difficult time even affording the basics these days.  As you will see below, an increasing number of people are turning to credit cards and high interest short-term loans just to pay for essentials …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x