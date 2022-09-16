The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Family Tragically Buried Alive In Mountain Of Trash Mere Moments After Missing Garbage Truck

September 16, 2022   |   Tags: ,

MORGANTON, NC — The Grunwald family was enjoying a nice day together this morning as Mr. Grunwald got ready for work and Mrs. Grunwald packed the kids' lunches. But this paradisical scene was not to last. For alas, the Grunwalds heard a sound, a harbinger of woe, a carrion call of sorrow: the garbage truck coming down the street.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x