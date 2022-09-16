Morning Greatness: White House Doubles Down on Claim of Secure Border
September 16, 2022 | Tags: NewsGood Friday morning: Here is what’s on 46 agenda today: 9:30am: The President receives the President’s Daily Briefing 2:15pm: The President holds a bilateral meeting […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Morning Greatness: White House Doubles Down on Claim of Secure Border
September 16, 2022 | Tags: NewsGood Friday morning: Here is what’s on 46 agenda today: 9:30am: The President receives the President’s Daily Briefing 2:15pm: The President holds a bilateral meeting […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments