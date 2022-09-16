NBC News Quickly Deletes Tweet That Compared Migrants On Martha’s Vineyard to “Trash”

September 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Wow. It’s getting really bad out there. The mask is not just slipping off elite liberals, it’s being yanked off with great force. We saw what happened when Governor DeSantis shipped 50 illegal aliens to the posh, lilly-white liberal utopia known as Martha’s Vineyard. The island declared a state of emergency and acted as if “brown people” on their island were a “humanitarian crisis” and refused to allow them to stay. I guess there was no room at any of the mansions for those folks, even, though the rich liberals who live on Martha’s Vineyard are always speaking out about



Read More...