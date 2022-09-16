The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Pfizer Hit With Lawsuit Over Fellowship That Excludes Whites and Asians

Pfizer is being sued for excluding whites and Asians from its prestigious "Breakthrough Fellowship," a nine-year program that includes a fully funded master's degree and guaranteed employment with the pharmaceutical giant. The post Pfizer Hit With Lawsuit Over Fellowship That Excludes Whites and Asians appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


