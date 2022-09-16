The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Randy Quaid’s “My Pillow” Tweet is About As Based As You Can Get

September 16, 2022   |   Tags:

As you’ve probably heard, Trump loyalist and America First patriot Mike Lindell was also raided by the FBI. Only his “raid” happened at a fast food drive-thru, where his car was blocked, and a swarm of FBI agents flooded out of the surrounding vehicles. They ended up taking Mike’s cell phone from him. Yes, we better make sure we get all of those evil pillow salesmen off the streets. Great job, FBI. The pedophiles and child abusers want to thank you for all the hard work you’re doing catching ‘pillow CEOs.” It’s quite helpful to them. This is just another


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x