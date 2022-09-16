[VIDEO] Yikes: Telemundo Reporter Reveals What Martha’s Vineyard Residents Said Privately About Migrants

September 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I will say this… as much as I don’t like the idea of using tax dollars to move these illegal immigrants anywhere but back to their homes, DeSantis and Abbott did score some major victories with their new plans of sending illegals to DC, Chicago, New York, and of course, Martha’s Vineyard. Not only has it helped expose Biden’s massive and unprecedented border crisis, but that Martha’s Vineyard situation literally RIPPED the mask off the faces of rich, white liberals and exposed them for the scumbag, racist elites we’ve always known they were. The migrants have already been booted off



Read More...