Watch: Biden Gets Lost On A Stage For Third Time In A Week

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden got lost again after finishing a speech at the 45th annual Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala in Washington DC.

This is the THIRD time in one week that Biden has finished short remarks on a stage he walked onto just minutes before and then appeared completely lost.

Watch:

Where ya goin there Joe? pic.twitter.com/rP1ELClV2b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2022

Earlier in the week, Biden got lost on stage at a Detroit car show:

Joe Biden heads in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/it01zuOhUg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2022

Prior to that, Biden got lost after telling cancer sufferers not to jump to their deaths from a balcony:

Joe Biden PANICS on stage trying to find exit— How is he always this lost?! pic.twitter.com/YeMN2szPiw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 12, 2022

Why can’t he ever remember where he is?

