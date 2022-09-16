The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

We Just Witnessed Something That Hasn’t Happened Since 2008, & It Is Causing The Housing Market To Crash

September 16, 2022   |   Tags: ,
This didn’t have to happen.  The reckless behavior of the Federal Reserve and our politicians in Washington created a horrifying inflation spiral, and now the Fed is feverishly raising interest rates in a desperate attempt to get inflation back under control.  But everyone knows that rapidly raising rates is going to absolutely crush the housing …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x