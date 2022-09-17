The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Abbott Ships 64 Buses of Illegal Immigrants to Chicago, Mayor Lightfoot Ships Them to GOP-Leaning Suburbs

September 17, 2022   |   Tags:
Is what Abbott and DeSantis are doing making any difference at all? Or is it just “politics as usual” folks? First let me cover the news stories and then I will give my opinion at the end. News first. Opinions second. Most recently in the news, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x