Come to California, Visit Disneyland, Kill Your Baby

September 17, 2022   |   Tags:
What do you do when your own population is fleeing the state and tourists won’t come because your overpriced woke theme parks come with a side dose of random assaults by crazed bums and robberies by underprivileged justice-involved youth? You advertise for abortion tourism.  California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking the fight for abortion rights across …


