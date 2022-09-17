Come to California, Visit Disneyland, Kill Your Baby

September 17, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

What do you do when your own population is fleeing the state and tourists won’t come because your overpriced woke theme parks come with a side dose of random assaults by crazed bums and robberies by underprivileged justice-involved youth? You advertise for abortion tourism. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking the fight for abortion rights across …



