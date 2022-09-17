Report: China Willing To Cooperate With Russia As “Great Powers”

On his first foreign trip since the beginning of the outbreak, Chinese President Xi Jinping informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Beijing was ready to cooperate with Moscow as “great powers.” China once more declares their intention to challenge international democracy with Russia. Why do we, as customers, continue to purchase their goods while they are trying to obliterate our way of life? What did you anticipate would occur? The US has been debating our gender identity and canceling people for having different opinions all the time. Other nations, including Russia, have been developing their economies and



