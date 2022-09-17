Report: King Charles III Learned About Dying Queen in Frantic Phone Call, Then ‘Everything Was Silent’

September 17, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A new report shines a light on King Charles’ reaction to learning of Queen Elizabeth’s imminent death. Then-Prince Charles was at the Dumfries House estate in Scotland when he learned […] The post Report: King Charles III Learned About Dying Queen in Frantic Phone Call, Then 'Everything Was Silent' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...