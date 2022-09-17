The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Twenty Six)

September 17, 2022

Over the next few weeks, several of the apostles stopped in to my apartment for visits, but not long ones. Soon enough Thanksgiving came, compete with a lovely dinner at Vannevar and Phoebe’s house. While I lived in the temple, I was free to come and go as I pleased, although I kept Mary informed … Continue reading "Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Twenty Six)"

