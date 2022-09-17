Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Twenty Six)

September 17, 2022 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Over the next few weeks, several of the apostles stopped in to my apartment for visits, but not long ones. Soon enough Thanksgiving came, compete with a lovely dinner at Vannevar and Phoebe’s house. While I lived in the temple, I was free to come and go as I pleased, although I kept Mary informed … Continue reading "Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Twenty Six)"

The post Return Engagements: Book Three (Part Twenty Six) appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...