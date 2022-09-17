[VIDEO] Two Electric Cars Burst Into Flames at Whole Foods in Atlanta

September 17, 2022

Well, two more electric cars just went up in flames. This time in Atlanta, at Whole Foods. The cars were side by side in the parking lot. Meteorologist Ryan Maue actually broke the story on his Twitter and shared video footage of the fire. The fire department showed up and put out the fires, but it looks like they burned and then smoldered for quite a while. There’s been a lot of talk lately about electric cars; as this is part of Joe Biden’s “Green Communist Agenda.” As a matter of fact, just last week, Ford laid off 2000 employees



