Ken Starr – and a bygone era

September 18, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

A few days ago, Ken Starr passed away, going Home, in Houston, Texas.

Although we here at The Price of Liberty did not agree with brother Starr on some things, politically, governmentally, or religiously, he was still a person who always strove to do what was right both in the sight of the Lord, in keeping with principles both of liberty and the Constitution, and certainly in love and respect for others. Even when that meant being condemned by all sides over various stands he took.

Of course, with an attitude like that, he was constantly condemned for what he did and tried to do, both in government and in academia. It is an old-fashioned attitude and one very few in the public eye, much less the public sector, exhibit today.

But he failed in many things because he could not (or would not) see clearly the true character of human government as an enemy both of God and of liberty, and tried to make something work that was broken beyond human repair.

Did he therefore waste his life? He will, of course, answer to his Master – He will judge all people. The Lord will decide and deal with him accordingly. For those of us still here on Earth – still here in the States – we must remember that we are all human and have serious, serious faults and sins. But we can look at Ken Starr and honor his memory for the efforts he made to live rightly and to do good unto all men, and follow his convictions. And point to his example of how a life can be lived a lot better than most do. Could Ken Starr have lived yet a better life? Indeed – as can we all. As should we all. But he was well above average in trying to serve his Master – and therefore, the humans around him.

He was indeed of a bygone era – not that his time was not filled with the same evil monsters in human form who prey upone others: who live as parasites. But there were a few more honest and sincere and effective people in his day than there seem to be today.

What is more important, perhaps, than following his example in trying to influence and guide and correct the evils of government? Learning from his example that all his sincere and honest efforts to do those things failed. Today, government – human government of others by some humans – is worse than it was when he began his efforts to fix the problems. Perhaps we would have done better to have ripped up the whole mess 50 years ago.



