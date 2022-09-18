School Board Goes All-In on Trans Teacher Who Leads Class While Wearing Perverse Outfits: ‘Completely Accepted and Welcomed’

September 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Canadian school district is defending a transgender teacher who instructs students while wearing large, exaggerated prosthetic breasts. The Halton District School Board in the province of Ontario confirmed Saturday […] The post School Board Goes All-In on Trans Teacher Who Leads Class While Wearing Perverse Outfits: 'Completely Accepted and Welcomed' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...