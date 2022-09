Three California Hospitals Sued For Using Remdesivir (Run Death Is Near) (Video)

Remdesivir is a drug that is highly toxic and deadly. Yet, Dr. Anthony Fauci, just as he pushed AZT for AIDS patients knowing it would kill them, pushed Remdesivir for CONvid treatment. It was just as deadly. In fact, just months after an interview I had with Stephen Spivey, the producer of Fallen Angel – …



Read More...