[VIDEO] Kamala Harris Visibly Annoyed Over Migrants Dropped Off at Her House

September 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Not so long ago, Kamala Harris did a sitdown interview, where she declared that the US border is secure. I am surprised lightning didn’t come down from the heavens and strike her right then and there for telling such a whopping lie. We all know the border is a disaster, and everyone and their brother is flowing over, freely, thanks to Joe and Kamala’s inept leadership. Biden canceled so many of President Trump’s wildly successful programs that he used to keep the border in check. But yeah, according to Kamala, everything is hunky dory. So, Governor Greg Abbott decided to



Read More...