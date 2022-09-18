[VIDEO] Royal Expert is Convinced The “Spoiled King” Will Be The Death of the Monarchy

September 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I saw this really interesting clip on TikTok. It’s from a Royal expert by the name of Michael Walker and what he had to say about King Charles was very interesting. He talked about how Charles had a moment where he let the mask slip off and he showed his true, elitist, spoiled rotten self. Michael says every Royal is basically a privileged snob, but they “learn” how to be humble and hide how spoiled they are from the public. They pretend to serve and “give back” when in public, in this elaborate show, so people don’t come to loathe



Read More...