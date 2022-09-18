WH Deal To Prevent Train Strike Still Has Possibility Of Failing With Worker’s Upcoming Vote

The deal to prevent a train strike, mediated by the White House, has the potential to fail, posing the possibility of significant economic disruption just before the midterm elections. The tentative agreement agreed between unions and railways is up for a vote among train workers on Thursday morning. Nearly 125,000 train employees may go on strike if any of the 12 rail unions fail to endorse a new deal. The deal would require two-person crews, set a limit on health care expenditures, and permit employees to take time off without being punished for going to appointments or other scheduled activities.



