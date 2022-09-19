Biden Says U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan in the Event of a Chinese Invasion

September 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement on the issue, drawing an angry response from China that said it sent the wrong signal to those seeking an independent Taiwan. The post Biden Says U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan in the Event of a Chinese Invasion appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...