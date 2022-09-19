Delaware Court Strikes Down New No-Excuse Mail-In Voting System

President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware’s Court of Chancery invalidated the new no-excuse mail-in voting method on Wednesday. Democratic Gov. John Carney approved legislation in July allowing voters without a valid reason to obtain mail-in votes in advance of an election. GOP lawmakers had fiercely opposed SB 320, according to Delaware Public Media. According to WDEL-AM in Wilmington, the measure was introduced after the clause that enabled mail-in ballots in 2020 due to the COVID-19 epidemic ended in 2021. The Court of Chancery in Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden, on Wednesday struck down the state’s new



