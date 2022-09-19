Fetterman Voted To Free Murderer Who Hacked Innocent Man to Death With Garden Shears

Charles "Zeke" Goldblum was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man with garden shears in a parking garage in downtown Pittsburgh and later trying to hire a hitman to kill his accomplice. As lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, Senate hopeful John Fetterman voted to set Goldblum free in 2019 and said he was "happy" when, last year, Goldblum was released from prison. The post Fetterman Voted To Free Murderer Who Hacked Innocent Man to Death With Garden Shears appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



