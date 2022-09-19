The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Meet the Democrat on a Six-Figure Income Who Can’t Afford To Buy Her Kids Shoes

September 19, 2022   |   Tags:

Michigan Democrat Hillary Scholten, who is running in one of the country's most competitive congressional races, wants voters to believe she's "making do with less and making things last longer" just like them.  The post Meet the Democrat on a Six-Figure Income Who Can’t Afford To Buy Her Kids Shoes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x