Prince Harry ‘Distraught’ After Realizing Something Important Was Removed from His Uniform
September 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
As Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, her children and grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin in the days and hours preceding the funeral ceremony. The shoulder […] The post Prince Harry 'Distraught' After Realizing Something Important Was Removed from His Uniform appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments