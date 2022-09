Star Wars Fan Excited For Premiere Of New Series He Can Get Mad At

September 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

KANSAS CITY, MO — A local Star Wars fan was excitedly awaiting the premiere of the new Andor series on Disney+ so that he will have fresh material about which he can spend the next several weeks complaining to anyone who dares to come near him.



