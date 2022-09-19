Strangers on the Internet: Podcast Episode 7 out now

I posted the seventh episode of my podcast "Strangers on the Internet" (the direct link for Apple Podcasts is here). My co-host, psychologist Michelle Lange and I deal with one of the most important issues in the dating and relationship context: how to detect both narcissistic traits and full-blown narcissists. We teach listeners the signs of love bombing, gaslighting, and other signature moves of energy vampires.

In other online dating (as well as legal) news, the search for Irene Gakwa--who disappeared after moving in with a Wyoming man she met online--continues, in part thanks to a dedicated team of local women in Gillette, WY.

