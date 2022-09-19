The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

They’re Redistributing Wealth, Not Fighting Inflation

September 19, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Biden celebrates ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ as food, rent prices climb. Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs …


Tags:
