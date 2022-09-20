Bryson Gray Humiliates Martha’s Vineyard With Hot New Song

September 20, 2022

In my book, the most talented rapper on earth today is Bryson Gray. It’s not just because he’s a Christian and a conservative (okay, so that probably makes me a bit biased). It’s because the guy has legitimate talent that he puts on display by going after the lunacy of the left.

So, of course he wrote a song about Martha’s Vineyard. Watch:

I made a song about Martha’s Vineyard pic.twitter.com/k4IJs3jHAP — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) September 20, 2022

“Let them use Obama’s house, no child left behind!”

