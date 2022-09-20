The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Bryson Gray Humiliates Martha’s Vineyard With Hot New Song

In my book, the most talented rapper on earth today is Bryson Gray. It’s not just because he’s a Christian and a conservative (okay, so that probably makes me a bit biased). It’s because the guy has legitimate talent that he puts on display by going after the lunacy of the left.

So, of course he wrote a song about Martha’s Vineyard. Watch:

“Let them use Obama’s house, no child left behind!”

