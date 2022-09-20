The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Did the Archbishop Shade Harry and Megan in Queen’s Funeral Sermon While Looking Directly at Them?

September 20, 2022   |   Tags:

As the formal proceedings surrounding the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II have cast a harsh spotlight on the strife and division within the British royal family, the Monday […] The post Did the Archbishop Shade Harry and Megan in Queen's Funeral Sermon While Looking Directly at Them? appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x