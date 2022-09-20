The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

From Nazi Germany To The World: The Fight Against The New Holocaust (Video)

Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav and Scott Schara, father of a 19-year-old daughter who was murdered under CONvid-1984 protocols join me in this enlightening interview that parallels what took place in 1930-40s Nazi Germany to the new holocaust sweeping the world through the CONvid shots, fraudulently called “vaccines.” We’ll see how they voices are working together …


