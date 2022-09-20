Here’s the Remarkable Proof That Everything Joe Biden’s Done, Has Backfired

September 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Well, it’s another day and another political nightmare for Joe Biden. As we closer to the midterms, Biden has become increasingly desperate to shake things up so he can somehow energize his lackluster base; most of whom want him out of office as fast as humanly possible. He needs his radical zombies to show up at the polls in November, or Dems are in some really deep doo-doo. So, that’s why he shoved through his phony “Inflation Reduction” act, his commie green nonsense and electric car push, and canceled a bunch of student loan debt. Biden is only appealing to



Read More...