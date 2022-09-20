Illegal Immigrants Voluntarily Sign Forms That Disclose Destination: Gov. Abbott’s Office

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Illegal immigrants who are being transported to other parts of the country from Texas voluntarily sign a waiver that discloses their destination, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Greg Abbott.

“The migrants on Texas’ buses willingly chose to go to Washington, D.C., New York City, or Chicago, having signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boarding that they agreed on the destination,” spokesperson Renae Eze told media outlets recently.

With the U.S. Capitol in the backdrop, a bus from Texas carrying illegal immigrants arrives in Washington on Aug. 2, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the city of El Paso, Texas, reportedly has its own program for busing illegal immigrants. The Democrat-run city is located across the border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

“The state is not involved in El Paso’s busing,” Eze told Just the News on Sept. 17.

The comments follow claims by Democratic and White House officials that Abbott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are misleading illegal immigrants and have suggested that the transfer program isn’t voluntary. When Abbott initiated the busing plan earlier this year, he repeatedly said the illegal aliens would go on a voluntary—not mandatory—basis.

Only the federal government sets immigration policy and is responsible for deportations. Governors don’t have such powers.

The busing program drew headlines last week when DeSantis flew about 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts island that’s popular with wealthy Democratic elites, from Florida. On the same day, Abbott bused dozens of individuals picked up at the border to Vice President Kamala Harris’s official residence in Washington.

In response, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Sept. 16 that the White House is deferring to the Department of Justice (DOJ) on whether legal action is being considered against the Republican governors.

Hours after sending the illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker activated the National Guard and promptly sent them to a military base on Cape Cod. It isn’t clear what will happen to the aliens, who are reportedly of Venezuelan origin.

During a press conference last week, DeSantis said he’s considering flying more illegal migrants to other parts of the country.

“Obviously, there’s going to be buses like Texas is doing, [and] there may be some more flights,” he announced.

