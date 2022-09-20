The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Incredibly Reckless Moves That Biden & His Minions Are Making Could Get Millions Of Americans Killed

September 20, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Do we really want to go to war with Russia and China at the same time?  Because if we stay on the path that we are currently on, that is precisely what is going to happen.  The incompetence that we are witnessing in Washington right now is extremely alarming, because it has very serious implications …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x