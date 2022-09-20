Meghan Markle Has a Final Request for King Charles Before She Returns to California: Report
September 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has reportedly requested a one-on-one meeting with King Charles III before she and Prince Harry return to the U.S. following the funeral of the late […] The post Meghan Markle Has a Final Request for King Charles Before She Returns to California: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments