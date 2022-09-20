MSNBC, CNN Guest Roasted After Calling Evangelical Prayer-Hands 'Nazi Salute'

A lawyer and recurring guest on MSNBC and CNN has come under fire after claiming in a viral tweet that Doug Mastriano supporters were giving 'a Nazi salute' during a Sunday campaign rally in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Evangelical leader Lance Wallnau asked the crowd to rise, and asked them "if a proclamation can be a spiritual thing," before asking them to raise their hands for a prayer rally in support of Mastriano's run for PA Governor.

"Can you say what they said at Gettysburg? 'When you see us lined up as one, sweep down the hill to victory,'" Wallnau prompted the crowd, before beginning the prayer: "Father I pray, that indeed Pennsylvania will be like Little Round Top, and America will have a new birth of liberty."

Attorney and frequent MSNBC guest Tristan Snell commented on the clip, which now has 3.6 million views, saying "Yes, this is a Nazi salute, at a Doug Mastriano campaign event in Pennsylvania. In 2022," adding "Democracy is literally on the ballot in November."

Yes, this is a Nazi salute, at a Doug Mastriano campaign event in Pennsylvania. In 2022.



Democracy is literally on the ballot in November.



Watch the entire clip below:

Snell's 'hot propaganda' take was too much even for CNN's K-File, who replied "This is just people praying and it doesn't even resemble a Nazi salute."

this is just people praying and it doesn't even resemble a Nazi salute. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) September 19, 2022

Others followed suit:

One of the most dishonest posts in awhile. How can you listen to the video and then tell people this is a Nazi salute. These people have their hands up in prayer. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) September 19, 2022

That’s Christians praying. It’s quite literally done in thousands of churches around the country every week. — Gary with a T (@spampots2020) September 19, 2022

I know many lawyers are willing to lie to win an argument but I watched the video you claimed showed a Nazi salute and he asked people to raise their right arms, vow to take the same pledge the Union soldiers did at Gettysburg, and then went into a prayer. You sir are a liar. — E dog (@dernielicious) September 19, 2022

I’m no fan of Tump but can liberals stop claiming that every time a conservative raises his or her arm it’s a nazi salute? Ever seen a Evangelical church service? — Billiam (@TCUMurphish) September 19, 2022

And of course, the Lincoln Project went with the 'Nazi salute' thing and turned it into an anti-Mastriano ad.