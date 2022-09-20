President Trump Shares Photo of Biden Seated in The “Nose Bleed” Seats at Queen’s Funeral LOL

September 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

There’s no denying it, the world does not take Joe Biden seriously. Nobody does. And you can’t blame anyone for it. It’s painfully obvious that Joe isn’t really running anything. My gosh, most times you wonder if he even knows where he is, or WHO he is. He looks and sounds like a nursing home patient, and most world leaders treat him like their forgetful old grandad. When Biden travels overseas, they don’t roll out the red carpet for him. They did when President Trump was in the White House. But Biden is brushed over and treated like “second fiddle”



Read More...