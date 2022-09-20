Tesla Battery Fire At PG&E Substation Closes California Highway

There are reports of a utility-scale battery fire at a PG&E facility in Moss Landing, an area located in Monterey County, California.

Local media says the fire has forced a temporary closure of Highway 1 along a 6-mile stretch from Portero Road to Salinas Road.

Bloomberg headlines have said the fire at the PG&E substation originated from a Tesla battery pack, but the size of the utility-scale battery has yet to be determined.

Here are images of the fire:

Highway 1 is closed as crews respond to a large fire at the PG&E energy storage facility in Moss Landing. The highway is closed between Salinas Road and Potrero Road, the California Highway Patrol told @KSBWPhil. The CHP said the highway could be closed four to six hours. pic.twitter.com/GW69kzqHJY — Paul Dudley (@PaulDudleyKSBW) September 20, 2022

Fire in Moss Landing. Looks like around the Pick n Pull pic.twitter.com/qfAgWMkHzG — S (@Sonic_Ambulance) August 3, 2020

