Tesla Battery Fire At PG&E Substation Closes California Highway

September 20, 2022   |   Tags:
There are reports of a utility-scale battery fire at a PG&E facility in Moss Landing, an area located in Monterey County, California. 

Local media says the fire has forced a temporary closure of Highway 1 along a 6-mile stretch from Portero Road to Salinas Road. 

Bloomberg headlines have said the fire at the PG&E substation originated from a Tesla battery pack, but the size of the utility-scale battery has yet to be determined. 

Here are images of the fire:

*Developing... 

