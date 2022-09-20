The NASA Depopulation Document You May Have Never Heard About (Video)
September 20, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThe National Aeronautics and Space Administration has robbed the American people of trillions of dollars, been a propaganda arm of the US government and lied to us, the People. Now, it appears they are involved in the global depopulation agenda due to a pdf document found on their website. The PDF document is entitled “Future …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments