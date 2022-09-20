Today in Supreme Court History: September 20, 1968

September 20, 2022 | Tags: Politics, REASON

9/20/1968: The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission denied a certificate of no exterior effect to the Penn Central Transportation Co. The Supreme Court found that the City of New York did not violate the Takings Clause in Penn Central Transportation Co. v. New York (1978).

